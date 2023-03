videoDetails

Pakistan News: Lathicharge on supporters of Imran Khan, police enter inside the house

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 04:31 PM IST

Imran Khan News: The difficulties of Imran Khan have increased. Bulldozer action is being taken on the supporters of Imran Khan. Police has entered Imran Khan's house and is searching.