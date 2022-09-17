Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto say did not ask India for help

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, who is participating in the SCO summit, has said that we did not ask for help from India. Bilawal made this statement regarding the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. However, let us tell you that many ministers of Pakistan have advocated the resumption of business with India.

| Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 02:22 AM IST

