Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto targets India without naming it

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 02:18 PM IST

During the SCO meeting in Goa, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has targeted India without naming it. Bilawal Bhutto said, 'The issue of terrorism should not be used.' At the same time, Pakistan also raised the issue of Kashmir.