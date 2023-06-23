NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi comments on Indian-American relations after dinner party in White House

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 07:36 AM IST
PM Modi White House Speech: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dinner at the White House during his visit to the US. After the dinner, PM Modi while addressing the public meeting at the White House said that 'over time, understanding between India and Americans is increasing'. Know in detail in this report what PM Modi said in the White House.

All Videos

PM Modi In U.S.: Indian Americans Express Excitement On Hosting PM Modi At The White House
play icon5:6
PM Modi In U.S.: Indian Americans Express Excitement On Hosting PM Modi At The White House
Modi-Biden Joint Press Conference: Biden-Modi shared press conference
play icon17:13
Modi-Biden Joint Press Conference: Biden-Modi shared press conference
Watch: Record plane orders raise the stakes in India's aviation boom
play icon3:45
Watch: Record plane orders raise the stakes in India's aviation boom
Watch: World Famous NYC's Times Square Lights Up With A Modi-Biden Billboard
play icon0:31
Watch: World Famous NYC's Times Square Lights Up With A Modi-Biden Billboard
Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi On The New Chapter Of U.S.-India Relations
play icon0:32
Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi On The New Chapter Of U.S.-India Relations

Trending Videos

PM Modi In U.S.: Indian Americans Express Excitement On Hosting PM Modi At The White House
play icon5:6
PM Modi In U.S.: Indian Americans Express Excitement On Hosting PM Modi At The White House
Modi-Biden Joint Press Conference: Biden-Modi shared press conference
play icon17:13
Modi-Biden Joint Press Conference: Biden-Modi shared press conference
Watch: Record plane orders raise the stakes in India's aviation boom
play icon3:45
Watch: Record plane orders raise the stakes in India's aviation boom
Watch: World Famous NYC's Times Square Lights Up With A Modi-Biden Billboard
play icon0:31
Watch: World Famous NYC's Times Square Lights Up With A Modi-Biden Billboard
Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi On The New Chapter Of U.S.-India Relations
play icon0:32
Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi On The New Chapter Of U.S.-India Relations
pm modi white house speech,modi white house speech,pm modi white house,pm modi white house visit,pm modi white house dinner menu,pm modi white house menu,modi white house,Modi,Modi in USA,Modi in America,modi in white house,modi in us congress,white house speech,PM Modi speech,pm modi speech today,pm modi speech us congress,pm modi speech in us parliament,pm modi speech in white house,modi dinner,modi dinner white house,biden modi,White House dinner,