PM Modi meets Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Faluguni Shah in New York

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Faluguni Shah and her family in New York on June 21. Falguni Shah penned a song on ‘Millets’ with the PM. “Hope the song benefits a lot of people,” said Grammy Award winner Falguni Shah.

