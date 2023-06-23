NewsVideos
PM Modi received warm welcome by Joe and Jill Biden during Dinner Party at White House

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 09:14 AM IST
White House Dinner Party: US President hosted a dinner party for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Thursday. During the dinner party, Joe Biden and his First Lady Jill Biden warmly welcomed PM Modi. Know in detail in this report what happened during the dinner party.

