PM Modi Welcomes G20 Leaders To Pay Homage To Mahamta Gandhi At Rajghat | G20 Summit

|Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Heads of state and government and Heads of international organizations at Delhi's Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and lay a wreath.
What happened suddenly at Rajghat? Modi was walking ahead suddenly
play icon1:36
What happened suddenly at Rajghat? Modi was walking ahead suddenly
Joe Biden saluted the Indian flag at Delhi airport?
play icon10:12
Joe Biden saluted the Indian flag at Delhi airport?
Last day of the General Conference...world's watchful eye
play icon2:25
Last day of the General Conference...world's watchful eye
Bharatvanshi Sunak in Akshardham...a befitting reply to Sanatan's opponents
play icon3:23
Bharatvanshi Sunak in Akshardham...a befitting reply to Sanatan's opponents
Sri Lankan Cricketers Present Virat Kohli Silver Bat With Engravings Of Each Of His Centuries
play icon2:11
Sri Lankan Cricketers Present Virat Kohli Silver Bat With Engravings Of Each Of His Centuries

