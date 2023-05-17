NewsVideos
Police surrounds Imran Khan's house

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 17, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
The uproar in Pakistan is not taking its name. Police has claimed that 30-40 terrorists are hiding in Imran Khan's house located in Zaman Park.

