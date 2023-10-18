trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677020
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash With Abbas' Forces In West Asia Following The Gaza Hospital Strike

|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
Palestinian security forces in Ramallah fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesters throwing rocks and chanting against President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday, as popular anger boiled over after a deadly Gaza hospital attack that Palestinians blamed on Israel.
