Protests in Pakistan as Sikh girl abducted, converted to Islam

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, the case of abduction and rape of a Sikh girl as well as forced conversion has come to the fore. Two days ago a Sikh girl was kidnapped and then she was forcibly married to the kidnapper. Hundreds of Sikhs protested against the oppression of minorities.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 02:47 PM IST

