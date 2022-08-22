NewsVideos

Protests in Pakistan as Sikh girl abducted, converted to Islam

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, the case of abduction and rape of a Sikh girl as well as forced conversion has come to the fore. Two days ago a Sikh girl was kidnapped and then she was forcibly married to the kidnapper. Hundreds of Sikhs protested against the oppression of minorities.

Aug 22, 2022
