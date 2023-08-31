trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655956
Rare Blue Supermoon, Appearing After 14 Years, Dazzles Night Skies Across The World

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
The rare blue supermoon dazzled the night skies of various countries across the world. The pleasant sight has appeared after 14 years. The rare blue supermoon delighted sky watchers as they captured the phenomena. This is the closest distance the full moon will be seen this year.
