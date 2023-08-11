trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647497
Russia launches Luna-25 moon mission amid India's Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Aug 11, 2023
Russian Lunar Mission: India's Chandrayaan-3 will land on the lunar surface on 23 August. Meanwhile, Russia has also launched its Moon mission Luna-25. Russia has launched a mission to the moon after forty-seven years. Russia's space agency Ros Cosmos has clarified that its Moon mission has no conflict with other country's Moon missions.

