Russian President Vladimir Putin makes huge claim on Cancer Vaccine

|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 08:20 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a huge claim over cancer vaccine. Putin said, 'Russia is very close to making a cancer vaccine'. Know what all Russian President Vladimir Putin said in this report.

