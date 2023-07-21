trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638451
Sea of golden retrievers mark the birth of the breed in the Scottish Highlands

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
Hundreds of golden retrievers gathered in the Scottish Highlands. The sea of dogs arrived to mark the sixth Guisachan Gathering. The event brings together enthusiasts, owners and dogs from all over the world. The event is held at the breed's ancestral home of Guisachan House in Glen Affric.
