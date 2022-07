Shinzo Abe Attacked: All you need to know about the attacker

Big news on the attack on Shinzo Abe. The attacker fired two shots at Abe. After the first shot, Abe looked back, see this video.

| Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

Big news on the attack on Shinzo Abe. The attacker fired two shots at Abe. After the first shot, Abe looked back, see this video.