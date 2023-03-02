NewsVideos
videoDetails

Student Immigration: UK is offering 2,400 work visas | India | Study abroad | Visa | Rishi Sunak

|Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Indian youngsters are in for a treat under a new scheme as UK is offering 2,400 work visas. Here’s how to apply.

All Videos

This snake has a microchip installed. Here's why... | Snake Charmer | Wild Animals | PETA | India
This snake has a microchip installed. Here's why... | Snake Charmer | Wild Animals | PETA | India
DNA: 'Gamla Chor' came from a car worth 40 lakhs?
11:58
DNA: 'Gamla Chor' came from a car worth 40 lakhs?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Baba's bulldozer on 25 gangsters!
43:49
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Baba's bulldozer on 25 gangsters!
DNA: When the financial functioning of IMF started in 1947
1:53
DNA: When the financial functioning of IMF started in 1947
Know what benefits the body gets by eating red grapes?
1:28
Know what benefits the body gets by eating red grapes?

Trending Videos

This snake has a microchip installed. Here's why... | Snake Charmer | Wild Animals | PETA | India
11:58
DNA: 'Gamla Chor' came from a car worth 40 lakhs?
43:49
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Baba's bulldozer on 25 gangsters!
1:53
DNA: When the financial functioning of IMF started in 1947
1:28
Know what benefits the body gets by eating red grapes?