NewsVideos
videoDetails

Super Tuesday' voting underway in America

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
Follow Us
America Election 2024: Elections are underway for candidates ahead of main elections to be held in America in November. Till now 4 representatives supported by Joe Biden have won the elections. At present a total of 267 representatives including 4 representatives of Joe Biden are leading. Talking about Donald Trump, his 273 representatives are leading on their respective seats.

All Videos

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Agra Metro Station today
Play Icon01:07
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Agra Metro Station today
VIRAL VIDEO: Chef Ranveer Brar Adds '24-Carat Gold' To Dal, Setting The Internet Abuzz
Play Icon00:38
VIRAL VIDEO: Chef Ranveer Brar Adds '24-Carat Gold' To Dal, Setting The Internet Abuzz
'Modi Modi' And 'Jai Shree Ram': Kolkata Cheers As PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome
Play Icon00:19
'Modi Modi' And 'Jai Shree Ram': Kolkata Cheers As PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome
PM Modi reaches Kolkata to opens India's First Underwater Metro Route
Play Icon04:06
PM Modi reaches Kolkata to opens India's First Underwater Metro Route
VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala India's First AI Teacher Robot, Students Reactions Take The Internet By Storm
Play Icon00:18
 VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala India's First AI Teacher Robot, Students Reactions Take The Internet By Storm

Trending Videos

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Agra Metro Station today
play icon1:7
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Agra Metro Station today
VIRAL VIDEO: Chef Ranveer Brar Adds '24-Carat Gold' To Dal, Setting The Internet Abuzz
play icon0:38
VIRAL VIDEO: Chef Ranveer Brar Adds '24-Carat Gold' To Dal, Setting The Internet Abuzz
'Modi Modi' And 'Jai Shree Ram': Kolkata Cheers As PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome
play icon0:19
'Modi Modi' And 'Jai Shree Ram': Kolkata Cheers As PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome
PM Modi reaches Kolkata to opens India's First Underwater Metro Route
play icon4:6
PM Modi reaches Kolkata to opens India's First Underwater Metro Route
VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala India's First AI Teacher Robot, Students Reactions Take The Internet By Storm
play icon0:18
VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala India's First AI Teacher Robot, Students Reactions Take The Internet By Storm