Taal Thok Ke: Why is Shahbaz Sharif's statement insulting in the world of Pakistan?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

The Islamabad High Court has granted bail to Imran Khan in the rest of the cases as well. Now Imran will not be arrested in any case. After getting bail, Imran Khan has thanked the court. But Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has raised questions on the court's decision.