trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652568
NewsVideos
videoDetails

The 'GMOAT': Serena Williams Welcomes Her Second Child

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
Serena Williams has given birth to her second daughter. The announcement was made by her husband, adding that both were "happy & healthy". The difficult birth of the tennis star's first child left her fighting for her life.
Follow Us

All Videos

People pray in temple-mosque, Chandrayaan will be successful
play icon2:25
People pray in temple-mosque, Chandrayaan will be successful
Chandrayaan sent new pictures of the moon..will land soon
play icon2:48
Chandrayaan sent new pictures of the moon..will land soon
Chandrayaan-3 News: Today, Tricolor will be hoisted on the moon!
play icon1:35
Chandrayaan-3 News: Today, Tricolor will be hoisted on the moon!
“Fingers crossed” Indian community in US conducts prayers as Chandrayaan-3 prepares for moon landing
play icon4:35
“Fingers crossed” Indian community in US conducts prayers as Chandrayaan-3 prepares for moon landing
“Most important country in the world for me” What US President Joe Biden told US Ambassador to India
play icon4:42
“Most important country in the world for me” What US President Joe Biden told US Ambassador to India

Trending Videos

People pray in temple-mosque, Chandrayaan will be successful
play icon2:25
People pray in temple-mosque, Chandrayaan will be successful
Chandrayaan sent new pictures of the moon..will land soon
play icon2:48
Chandrayaan sent new pictures of the moon..will land soon
Chandrayaan-3 News: Today, Tricolor will be hoisted on the moon!
play icon1:35
Chandrayaan-3 News: Today, Tricolor will be hoisted on the moon!
“Fingers crossed” Indian community in US conducts prayers as Chandrayaan-3 prepares for moon landing
play icon4:35
“Fingers crossed” Indian community in US conducts prayers as Chandrayaan-3 prepares for moon landing
“Most important country in the world for me” What US President Joe Biden told US Ambassador to India
play icon4:42
“Most important country in the world for me” What US President Joe Biden told US Ambassador to India