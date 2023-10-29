trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681421
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes huge remark on Benjamin Netanyahu

|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 08:12 AM IST
Protest In Turkey: Israel's attacks on Hamas have been going on continuously for the last 23 days. Meanwhile, there are many countries which are protesting against Israel. Along with this, people demonstrated against Israel in Turkey too, Turkish President Erdoğan himself participated in this demonstration and called the Israeli PM a terrorist.
