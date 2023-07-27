trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641256
Unexpected news for US citizens: EU demands visa approval for US travellers

|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
Visitors from more than 60 countries that are visa-exempt will be required to apply for European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) approval ahead of their trips starting in 2024. Visitors will need to pay about $8 to apply for ETIAS authorization when traveling to European countries
