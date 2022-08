US Parliament Speaker Nancy Pelosi has left for South Korea from Taiwan

US Parliament Speaker Nancy Pelosi has left for South Korea from Taiwan. Meanwhile, he has also given a message to China. He has said that he will always support Taiwan.

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 05:55 PM IST

