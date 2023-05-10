NewsVideos
videoDetails

Verdict reserved on Imran Khan's remand

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 10, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, is haunted by the fear of his assassination. The decision on the remand of Imran Khan has been reserved.

All Videos

Lahore city engulfed in flames...Police firing furiously on PTI workers
7:23
Lahore city engulfed in flames...Police firing furiously on PTI workers
PM Modi's taunt on Pilot-Gehlot fight, what kind of government is this?
2:4
PM Modi's taunt on Pilot-Gehlot fight, what kind of government is this?
Former PM Imran Khan made 5 big allegations!
4:15
Former PM Imran Khan made 5 big allegations!
Imran supporters set Radio Pakistan on fire
5:52
Imran supporters set Radio Pakistan on fire
Imran Khan Arrest: Widespread Protests Rock Pakistan, Internet Remains Suspended | Zee News English
3:43
Imran Khan Arrest: Widespread Protests Rock Pakistan, Internet Remains Suspended | Zee News English

Trending Videos

7:23
Lahore city engulfed in flames...Police firing furiously on PTI workers
2:4
PM Modi's taunt on Pilot-Gehlot fight, what kind of government is this?
4:15
Former PM Imran Khan made 5 big allegations!
5:52
Imran supporters set Radio Pakistan on fire
3:43
Imran Khan Arrest: Widespread Protests Rock Pakistan, Internet Remains Suspended | Zee News English
imran khan arrest,imran khan hearing,imran khan hearing live,imran khan hearing in judicial complex,imran khan hearing today,imran supporters,imran supporters protest,Pakistan protest,Imran Khan,imran khan arrest news,Imran Khan Pakistan,Imran Khan Pakistan Arrest,Pakistan news,Pakistan Imran Khan,pakistan imran arrest,pakistan headquarters,attack on pakistan police headquarters,arrest of pakistan prime minister,former pakistan pm arrested,Zee News,PFI,