"West threatening, blackmailing everyone else", says Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

| Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

Hitting out at the Western Counterparts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on March 02, said that the ‘West is playing games’ and everyone is aware of that. He also digs out at Western countries and said that only thing they do is “blackmailing and threatening everyone else”.