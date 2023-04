videoDetails

World at War: United States can shoot down North Korean ICBMs with a reliability of just 50%

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 12:42 AM IST

- Pakistan threatens to bomb terror targets inside Afghanistan - No end to gun terror & blood letting in United States' silent Civil War - & over a 100 killed in airstrikes by military Junta in Myanmar Mohammed Saleh gets you an indepth report of the world's biggest warzones of the week in #worldatwar