Your mobile could soon use India's NavIC satellite signals for navigation

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
The NVS-01 satellite, a next-generation satellite, was recently launched by ISRO. This satellite is designed to meet India's navigation, positioning, and timing needs. For many years, India's scaled-down GPS system, known as NavIC, has been operational.

