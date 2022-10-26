Zee Auto Awards 2022: A preview - Check all categories and nominations HERE

NewsAuto
After a stupendous first edition, the Zee Auto Awards are back to business to honour the best launches from the Indian automotive industry in the past one year.

After a stupendous first edition, the Zee Auto Awards are back to business to honour the best launches from the Indian automotive industry. We scrutinise all things automobiles, be it four-wheelers or two-wheelers, from the last one year based on their design, accessibility, practicality, performance, and of course their value for money factor. We aim to grow bigger and better, as we salute the best of Automotive industry in 2022. The act of sieving is being persuaded with the help of a jury, capable of understanding the 4th largest automotive market in the world by valuation. In addition, the exercise further takes into the account votes casted by our esteemed viewers. The opinion of the jury and viewers, together makes for the final decision. Check the categories and nominations here:

Facelift of the Year

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Citroen C5 Aircross

MG ZS EV

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Hyundai Venue

 

New product of the Year

Citroen C3

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Jeep Meridian

Tata Punch

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

 

Hatchback of the Year

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Tata Tiago EV

Toyota Glanza

 

MPV of the Year

Kia Carens

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Kia Carnival

BYD e6

 

Design of the Year – 4W

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Citroen C5 Aircross

Hyundai Tucson

Porsche Taycan

Kia EV6

 

Electric Car of the Year 

Tata Nexon EV MAX

MG ZS EV

Tata Tiago.ev

Kia EV6

BYD e6

 

Sedan of the Year

Skoda Slavia

Volkswagen Virtus

Honda City Hybrid

Skoda Octavia

Toyota Camry Hybrid

 

Luxury Electric Car of the Year

Porsche Taycan

BMW i4

Mini Electric

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Volvo XC40 Recharge

 

SUV of the Year

Hyundai Venue

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Jeep Meridian

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

 

Brand of the Year – 4 Wheeler

Mercedes-Benz

Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki

Hyundai

BMW

 

Luxury Car of the Year

Audi A8L

Land Rover Range Rover

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Audi Q7

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

 

Brand of the Year – 2 Wheeler

Royal Enfield

TVS

Bajaj

Ola Electric 

Suzuki

 

Electric Scooter of the Year

Ather 450X

Okinawa OKHI90

Bouncy Infinity E1

Ola S1

TVS iQube

 

Motorcycle of the Year

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

KTM RC390

TVS Ronin

Honda CB300F

Bajaj Pulsar N250

 

Premium Motorcycle of the year

Suzuki Katana

Triumph Tiger Sport 660

Ducati Multistrada V2

Kawasaki Versys 650

Honda Africa Twin

 

Design of the Year – 2W

Suzuki Katana

KTM RC390

Triumph Trident 660

BMW C 400 GT

Ola S1

