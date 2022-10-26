Zee Auto Awards 2022: A preview - Check all categories and nominations HERE
After a stupendous first edition, the Zee Auto Awards are back to business to honour the best launches from the Indian automotive industry in the past one year.
Trending Photos
After a stupendous first edition, the Zee Auto Awards are back to business to honour the best launches from the Indian automotive industry. We scrutinise all things automobiles, be it four-wheelers or two-wheelers, from the last one year based on their design, accessibility, practicality, performance, and of course their value for money factor. We aim to grow bigger and better, as we salute the best of Automotive industry in 2022. The act of sieving is being persuaded with the help of a jury, capable of understanding the 4th largest automotive market in the world by valuation. In addition, the exercise further takes into the account votes casted by our esteemed viewers. The opinion of the jury and viewers, together makes for the final decision. Check the categories and nominations here:
Facelift of the Year
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Citroen C5 Aircross
MG ZS EV
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Hyundai Venue
New product of the Year
Citroen C3
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Jeep Meridian
Tata Punch
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Hatchback of the Year
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Tata Tiago EV
Toyota Glanza
MPV of the Year
Kia Carens
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Kia Carnival
BYD e6
Design of the Year – 4W
Mercedes-Benz EQS
Citroen C5 Aircross
Hyundai Tucson
Porsche Taycan
Kia EV6
Electric Car of the Year
Tata Nexon EV MAX
MG ZS EV
Tata Tiago.ev
Kia EV6
BYD e6
Sedan of the Year
Skoda Slavia
Volkswagen Virtus
Honda City Hybrid
Skoda Octavia
Toyota Camry Hybrid
Luxury Electric Car of the Year
Porsche Taycan
BMW i4
Mini Electric
Mercedes-Benz EQS
Volvo XC40 Recharge
SUV of the Year
Hyundai Venue
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Jeep Meridian
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Brand of the Year – 4 Wheeler
Mercedes-Benz
Mahindra
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
BMW
Luxury Car of the Year
Audi A8L
Land Rover Range Rover
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Audi Q7
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Brand of the Year – 2 Wheeler
Royal Enfield
TVS
Bajaj
Ola Electric
Suzuki
Electric Scooter of the Year
Ather 450X
Okinawa OKHI90
Bouncy Infinity E1
Ola S1
TVS iQube
Motorcycle of the Year
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
KTM RC390
TVS Ronin
Honda CB300F
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Premium Motorcycle of the year
Suzuki Katana
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
Ducati Multistrada V2
Kawasaki Versys 650
Honda Africa Twin
Design of the Year – 2W
Suzuki Katana
KTM RC390
Triumph Trident 660
BMW C 400 GT
Ola S1
Live Tv
More Stories