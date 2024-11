videoDetails

DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 12:10 AM IST

Heated debates over Article 370 continue in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, with leaders from PDP and NC clashing despite its abrogation. Meanwhile, the army fights terrorism, but politicians remain focused on past agendas.