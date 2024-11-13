Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2819905https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-rss-mobilizes-in-maharashtra-s-muslim-areas-for-bjp-support-2819905.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 13, 2024, 11:56 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
RSS, with allied groups, is mobilizing in Muslim neighborhoods across Maharashtra, encouraging voter support for BJP by highlighting local issues.

All Videos

DNA: Inside Story of Muslim Politics in Maharashtra Election
Play Icon12:16
DNA: Inside Story of Muslim Politics in Maharashtra Election
Deshhit: Yogi Govt's Response to SC’s Order on Bulldozer Action
Play Icon42:28
Deshhit: Yogi Govt's Response to SC’s Order on Bulldozer Action
Baat Pate Ki: What's Operation 'Kavach' in Delhi?
Play Icon27:32
Baat Pate Ki: What's Operation 'Kavach' in Delhi?
Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat, Extortion Demand for Rs 50 Lakh
Play Icon36:53
Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat, Extortion Demand for Rs 50 Lakh
Politics Sparks Over Supreme Court Verdict On Bulldozer Action
Play Icon46:43
Politics Sparks Over Supreme Court Verdict On Bulldozer Action

Trending Videos

DNA: Inside Story of Muslim Politics in Maharashtra Election
play icon12:16
DNA: Inside Story of Muslim Politics in Maharashtra Election
Deshhit: Yogi Govt's Response to SC’s Order on Bulldozer Action
play icon42:28
Deshhit: Yogi Govt's Response to SC’s Order on Bulldozer Action
Baat Pate Ki: What's Operation 'Kavach' in Delhi?
play icon27:32
Baat Pate Ki: What's Operation 'Kavach' in Delhi?
Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat, Extortion Demand for Rs 50 Lakh
play icon36:53
Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat, Extortion Demand for Rs 50 Lakh
Politics Sparks Over Supreme Court Verdict On Bulldozer Action
play icon46:43
Politics Sparks Over Supreme Court Verdict On Bulldozer Action
NEWS ON ONE CLICK