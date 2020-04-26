हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani’s hit track ‘Chand Na Sunar Lagela’ rocks YouTube again – Watch

‘Chand Na Sunar Lagela’ speaks of their chemistry and Pawan Singh just can’t take his eyes off his lady love Kajal. It’s a colourful song with shades of white and pink. It’s mesmering to see their subtle romance on screen.

Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani’s hit track ‘Chand Na Sunar Lagela’ rocks YouTube again – Watch
Image Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Five years ago, Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani starred in ‘Pratigya 2’ and their hit-jodi was adored by several of their fans and how! The songs from the film too rocked the chartbusters and today, one of the tracks, titled ‘Chand Na Sunar Lagela’, has yet again surfaced online. For their fans, it’s a treat to watch them yet again.

‘Chand Na Sunar Lagela’ speaks of their chemistry and Pawan Singh just can’t take his eyes off his lady love Kajal. It’s a colourful song with shades of white and pink. It’s mesmering to see their subtle romance on screen.

Pawan Singh has crooned ‘Chand Na Sunar Lagela’ too while the lyrics and music courtesy goes to Vinay Bihari. As of now, the song has over 8 million views.

Watch ‘Chand Na Sunar Lagela’ here:

‘Pratigya 2’ released in 2015. It was directed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay and produced by Sanjay Yadav, Harsh Tiwari and Abhishek Tiwari. Apart from Pawan and Kajal, the film also starred Bhojpuri A-listers like Khesari lal Yadav, Akshara Singh, Anil Samart and Smrity  Sinha.

Tags:
Pawan Singhkajal raghwaniChand Na Sunar Lagela
Next
Story

Khesari Lal Yadav-Antra Singh's sizzling song 'High Heel Ke Sandil' trends on YouTube - Watch

Corona Meter
  • 26496Confirmed
  • 5804Discharged
  • 824Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M36S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day