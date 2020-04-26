Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani’s hit track ‘Chand Na Sunar Lagela’ rocks YouTube again – Watch

New Delhi: Five years ago, Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani starred in ‘Pratigya 2’ and their hit-jodi was adored by several of their fans and how! The songs from the film too rocked the chartbusters and today, one of the tracks, titled ‘Chand Na Sunar Lagela’, has yet again surfaced online. For their fans, it’s a treat to watch them yet again.

‘Chand Na Sunar Lagela’ speaks of their chemistry and Pawan Singh just can’t take his eyes off his lady love Kajal. It’s a colourful song with shades of white and pink. It’s mesmering to see their subtle romance on screen.

Pawan Singh has crooned ‘Chand Na Sunar Lagela’ too while the lyrics and music courtesy goes to Vinay Bihari. As of now, the song has over 8 million views.

Watch ‘Chand Na Sunar Lagela’ here:

‘Pratigya 2’ released in 2015. It was directed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay and produced by Sanjay Yadav, Harsh Tiwari and Abhishek Tiwari. Apart from Pawan and Kajal, the film also starred Bhojpuri A-listers like Khesari lal Yadav, Akshara Singh, Anil Samart and Smrity Sinha.