Agni: Pratik Gandhi And Indian Fire Services Join Forces To Inspire Youth

India's first cinematic tribute to the life and heroism of firefighters, 'Agni', brings the courage and sacrifices of these unsung heroes to the forefront. The film follows Vitthal (Pratik Gandhi), a firefighter, and his brother-in-law Samit (Divyenndu), a brilliant policeman, as they work together to investigate a series of mysterious fires threatening their city.

While 'Agni' highlights the intensity of firefighting, it also delves into Vitthal's personal struggle for respect within his family and community. Available for streaming on Prime Video in India and worldwide across 240 countries, 'Agni' presents a compelling narrative of bravery and resilience.

In a groundbreaking effort to extend the film's impact, Pratik Gandhi, renowned for his role in 'Agni', has partnered with the Indian Fire Services to inspire youth to join the profession. At a college event in Nagpur, Pratik Gandhi, alongside 'Agni' director Rahul Dholakia, launched a special promotional video with key figures including Shri Nitin Gadkari, DG Fire Services Vivek Srivastava, and Nagesh Shinghane, Director of the National Fire Services College.

The video celebrates the heroism of firefighters and calls on the nation's youth to embrace this noble and vital profession. The event, held at the Indian Fire Services College, was met with a resounding response from students, amplifying the message of service and courage.

DG Fire Services Vivek Srivastava commended the campaign, stating, “With Pratik Gandhi’s powerful portrayal and the support of the film’s team, this initiative brings the crucial work of firefighters into the spotlight, inspiring more young Indians to pursue a career in the fire services.”

By merging entertainment with social impact, 'Agni' not only showcases the bravery of firefighters but also encourages young individuals to step forward and serve the nation with courage and selflessness.