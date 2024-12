videoDetails

DNA: India Security - Bangladesh Training Rohingya Terrorists?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 07, 2024, 12:00 AM IST

Bangladesh is allegedly training Rohingya refugees as terror operatives with Pakistan’s support. Zee News’ exclusive investigation reveals that over 250 Rohingyas are receiving terror training, funded by ₹2.8 crores through Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. This alarming development could destabilize regional peace and deepen India’s security concerns.