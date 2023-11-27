trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2692695
RAASHII KHANNA

And Cut! It's A Wrap For Raashii Khanna For Vikrant Massey's TME, Actress Pens Emotional Note

The actress poured her emotions into a heartfelt post, giving fans a glimpse into the intense journey of portraying a beautifully broken character.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Raashii Khanna recently took to social media to share her sentiments on wrapping up a project that holds a special place in her heart. The actress poured her emotions into a heartfelt post, giving fans a glimpse into the intense journey of portraying a beautifully broken character.

The actress credited her co-star, the immensely talented Vikrant Massey, for providing crucial support throughout the project. Khanna also expressed gratitude to director Bodhayan Roychaudhury for steering the ship with his vision. In a touching moment, Khanna extended her thanks to Vikram Khakhar for being a solid support throughout the journey. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

"And it's a wrap of this beautiful film that is so close to my heart..! #TME The nervous twitches while developing this beautifully broken character, the storm within, the deep dive into the psyche of an individual I couldn't relate to at first, pushing the boundaries as an actor supported by the very talented @vikrantmassey and surprising myself at every stage, at every scene because of the depth of the written word and the direction of @bodhayanroychaudhury - is #TME for me. Cannot wait to share it with you all soon.! And.. thankyou to you too @vikramkhakhar for being such a solid support..!"

As the actress concluded her post, she teased the anticipation of sharing this special project, labeled #TME, with her audience. This glimpse into Raashii Khanna's emotional and artistic journey leaves fans eagerly awaiting the unveiling of a film that promises depth, vulnerability, and a rich exploration of the human experience. 

