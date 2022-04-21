New Delhi: Actress Kiara Advani took to Instagram to reveal the first look of her character Reet from her and Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. In the motion poster shared by Kiara, her character Reet can be seen giving an astounded facial expression, with wide open eyes. The facial close up zooms out to reveal a devilish hand placed on Reet’s head. In the background of the motion poster, the song ‘Ami jo tumar’ is being played.

Kiara captioned her post, “Meet Reet, Don’t be fooled, She’s not so sweet #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing in cinemas on 20th May, 2022!”



The ‘Shershah’ actress post garnered a lot of love from the fans. “Omg Reet cant wait to meet you on 20 May,” commented one follower. Another wrote, “Finally your look is out”. A third commented, “OH MY GOD”. Various others dropped in fire, heart, heart-eyed emojis in the comment section.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is the sequel of 2007 hit psychological thriller ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ that starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Paresh Rawal, Amisha Patel among others. The film was directed by Priyadarshan and was both a box-office and critical success.

The sequel is directed by Anees Bazmee, and apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, it features Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ will be released in cinemas on May 20, 2022.