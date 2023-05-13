'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' Director Apoorv Singh Karki Opens Up On Working With Manoj Bajpayee

New Delhi: Actor Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming courtroom drama 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', which is all set for release on Zee5 is already winning hearts. Manoj essays the role of a lawyer in his film 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', who single-handily goes against a self-styled Godman for allegedly raping a minor girl under the POCSO Act. Director Apoorv Singh Karki opens up on ZEE5's upcoming film 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' and shared many anecdotes.

The movie marks his first feature directorial debut, here's what he said about the highlight of it, "The highlight of Bandaa is the monologue in the climax scene because it is a very long and impactful moment in the film and overall, the movie is a very dialogue-heavy film. Initially, when I had discussed the script with Manoj sir and we discussed that let’s do this dialogue, he said that we need to spend a lot of time on it because this 6-page scene is the ethos of the film."

"I can't discuss a lot about it because it is not released yet but for that scene Manoj sir has read the monologue at least 150 times with me and I remember that before the shoot, we were staying in a hotel, and he called his wife to hear the monologue and my house help as well. That scene was very challenging for all of us. The reading of this scene was very important because of the story we are telling and because of the impact this dialogue has on everyone," he concluded.

Als, when he asked about if his film is inspired by true events, and what challenges he faced, he said, "Yes, there have been challenges because this story is inspired by true events, so we need to maintain a fine balance when we are dealing with a subject like this because realism is a factor in this, and we also need to balance the entertainment part since that’s the purpose of the film."

Further, he added, "There is a lot of research gone into this film. It took 1-1.5 years of research where we spent a lot of time with PC Solanki and the script went through 18 drafts of discussions with the makers and with Manoj Sir. All in all, we took a lot of efforts."

The courtroom drama 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' is written by Deepak Kingrani. The film is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and is all set to be released on OTT platform Zee5 on May 23, 2023.

It is scheduled to be screened at New York Indian Film Festival. Manoj will attend the special screening today, May 13.