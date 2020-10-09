Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan's 'Coolie No.1' books Christmas for release - All you need to know!

New Delhi: Bollywood young gun Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's much-talked-about upcoming venture 'Coolie No.1' release date has been announced. Fans will be delighted to know that David Dhawan's comedy-drama is slated to premiere on Christmas this year.

'Coolie No.1' will release on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020. Check details here:

The original was also helmed by David Dhawan. It featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead role.

Varun has stepped into the boots of Govinda, who played the lead in 1995 blockbuster hit of the same name and Sara will be seen playing the leading lady which was originally played by Karisma Kapoor.

It will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic.

Earlier, the film was set to release in May but due to the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, it has now been pushed towards the second half of the year.

It also features actors like Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Sahil Vaid and Shikha Talsania in pivotal parts.