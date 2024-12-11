New Delhi: Anil Sharma's family extravaganza Vanvaas, slated for a Christmas release, has already begun creating waves. In a rare public appearance, Vijaypat Singhania attended a special screening of the highly anticipated film.

Utkarsh Sharma starrer 'Vanvaas' delves into themes of familial betrayal and personal resilience, delivering a powerful narrative that deeply resonated with Singhania, leaving an emotional impact on him.

Vijaypat Singhania, 84-year-old Indian businessman, aviator, and former chairman of the Raymond Group, was once a leading figure in one of India’s most iconic textile empires. Known for his low-profile lifestyle, he rarely makes public appearances at events.

Moreover, Vanvaas is directed by Anil Sharma, who is known for blockbusters like 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', 'Apne', and 'Gadar 2.'

Anil Sharma who has not only directed the film but also produced and written it expressed that the film is close to his heart and explores themes of love, sacrifice, and the true essence of family.

Earlier Actor Sunny Deol attended Vanvaas grand trailer launch event. The powerful trailer struck an emotional chord with him, leaving the actor teary-eyed.

Vanvaas stars Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles, is set to hit theaters on December 20th, will be released worldwide by Zee Studios.