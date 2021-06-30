Gold Price Today, 30 June 2021: Yellow metal loses sheen, cheaper by Rs 9700 from record levels

New Delhi: On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold futures slipped below Rs 47,000 per 10 gram, in what could be a wonderful opportunity to invest in the yellow shining metal. At present, Gold is selling cheaper by Rs 9700 per 10 grams from its highest level. Similarly, Silver August futures have also plummeted by more than Rs 900 per kg on Tuesday but gained Rs 218 on Wednesday (June 30). Silver is currently selling at around Rs 67,000 per Kg.

MCX Gold: On Tuesday, gold futures on MCX continued to trade with a decline throughout the trading session. Overall, gold fell by more than Rs 400 per 10 grams and closed at Rs 46555 per 10 grams. Even today, there is a sluggishness in gold, with the current rate hovering around Rs 46500.

Gold movement of the week (June 28 - July 2)

Day Gold (MCX August Futures)

Monday Rs 47008/10 grams

Tuesday Rs 46555/10 grams

Wednesday Rs 46500/10 grams (Currently trading)

Last week gold movement (June 21-25)

Day Gold (MCX August Futures)

Monday Rs 47074/10 grams

Tuesday Rs 47011/10 grams

Wednesday Rs 47072/10 grams

Thursday Rs 46870/10 grams

Friday Rs 46925/10 grams

Gold cheaper by about Rs 9700 from the highest level

In 2020, investors flocked to the bullion market after the stock market crashed as a result of the economic impact of the COVID-19-led lockdowns across the country. As a result, investors whole-heartedly invested in gold.

In August 2020, the prices of 10 grams of gold on MCX touched their highest level of Rs 56191. At present, gold is selling at Rs 46500 per 10 grams on August futures MCX, which means that the yellow metal is still selling cheaper by about Rs 9700.

