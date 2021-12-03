India Impact Summit: Socio Story's discussion on pressing themes like climate change, livelihood and healthcare

The economic and social disruption caused by the pandemic is devastating and its effects are still unfolding. The need of the hour is to look into the impact of the pandemic on people’s livelihoods, their health and the environment. To deal with this dramatic loss is no mean task and all that is required is a collaborative effort from all the stakeholders.

To ensure that our ‘new normal’ is a better one, we must rethink and rework the best possible solutions. Keeping this in view, Socio Story is all set to organize its annual flagship event called the ‘India Impact Summit’ at Le Meridien on December 15, 10 am onwards.

The major themes of discussion for the summit which will witness various panel discussions and fireside chat include; Digital divide, Livelihood, Climate change and Healthcare.

Dr. Anil Prakash Joshi, Padma Bhushan and eminent environmentalist would be the Guest of Honour. The other eminent speakers include; Mr. Vineet Rai- Founder, Aavishkaar Group, Dr. Ritesh Malik- Founder, Innov8 Coworking & Founder & Trustee- Plaksha University, Mr. Ashutosh Chadha- Director and Country Head Gov. Affairs & Public Policy- Microsoft, Mr. Saurabh Singh- President- ICICI Foundation, Mr. Kiran DM- CEO, ONGC Foundation, Ms. Akanksha Sharma- Global ESG Head- Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL), Mr. Ramakrishnan Ramamurthy- MD, GMR JV Company, Mr. Praveen Karn- Group CSR Head, Spark Minda, Ms. Manisha Singh- GM & Head- Sustainability & CSR, India & South Asia. Schneider Electric, Mr. Nirbhay Lumde- Director, CSR, Asia Pacific SBU. CGI, Ms. Dipanwita Chakraborty- Regional Director, Corporate Responsibility, Asia Pacific Cargill, Mr. Rishi Pathania- CSR Head, UPL, Mr. Vikas Yadvendu- CSR Head, AMNS, Mr. Anand Arnold- India’s first wheelchair Bodybuilder, Mr. Rohit Mehra- IRS Officer, Environmentalist.

Manoj Pachauri, Founder of Socio Story, said, “While thousands of people are at risk of losing their livelihoods, enterprises are facing an existential threat. Access to quality health care has become a global challenge and needs immediate attention. To bridge this gap by bringing stakeholders on one platform, we aim at bringing to the fore inclusive, sustainable and value-led solutions. We would also recognise and honour social impact leaders working on various UN SDGs.”