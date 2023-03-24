Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch AFG vs PAK 1st T20I Match Online and on TV?

Afghanistan will host arch-rivals Pakistan in the first game of three-match T20I series in Sharjah on Friday (March 24). It will be Pakistan’s first T20I match since their heart-breaking loss to England in T20 World Cup 2022 final last year.

Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan, on the other hand, will look to keep up their winning run after defeating UAE in a three-match T20I series recently. Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi will be returning to side while batter Rahmat Shah has been dropped.

Shadab Khan will lead Pakistan’s new-look T20 team in the three-match series against Afghanistan after selectors rested five senior players, including all-format captain Babar Azam, as part of their workload management. Fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, along with Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman, will also miss next week’s series in the United Arab Emirates. All three games are scheduled to be played in Sharjah on March 24, 26 and 27.

For more than a year, Babar and Rizwan have represented Pakistan in almost all the games in the three formats while Fakhar, Rauf and Afridi have battled injuries.

Here’s everything you need to know about Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20I match:

When will the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20I match start?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will start on March 24, Friday.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20I match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will be hosted in Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20I match begin?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will begin at 930 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 9 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20I match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20I match Predicted 11

Afghanistan: Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan (C), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah