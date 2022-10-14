Asia Cup 2023: Team India to travel to Pakistan after 15 years? Check HERE

Team India's visit to Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 is still a big topic of debate as the clearance for the squad to travel to Pakistan will depend on the clearance of the government at that time. As per Cricbuzz, BCCI circulated a list of Team India's fixture in the coming year (2023).

Team India will be participating the following ICC events in 2023

ICC Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup, South Africa

Asia Cup, Pakistan

ICC Cricket World Cup, India

Babar Azam overtakes Indian captain Rohit Sharma to become the batter with the second-highest number of fifties in T20Is.



Babar has 29 to his name and is only behind Virat Kohli (33) in the elite list



Read more: https://t.co/qZ2CHo78lH#PAKvBAN #ViratKohli #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/seFPqQcFAz — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) October 13, 2022

Babar Azam's Pakistan are scheduled to host the Asia Cup 2023 which will be played in a 50-over format following the 2023 ODI World Cup which will be played in India. BCCI are looking to send the Men in Blue to Pakistan for the Asia Cup after 2008.

"It will be subject to the clearance of the Government of India as always," said Jay Shah when asked about the chances of India going to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023. Shah is the BCCI secretary and the president of Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Recently, Rohit Sharma's Team India surpassed arch-rivals Pakistan to become the team with the most T20I wins in a calendar year. The Men in Blue accomplished this feat after their win over Australia in the third and final ODI in Hyderabad. Chasing a challenging total of 187 set by Aaron Finch's Australia, India showed great character to chase the target with star batter Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav hitting fifties.

Surya (69) and Kohli (63) helped the Men in Blue win their 21st T20I win of the year 2022, which is most by a team in a calendar year. The record was previously held by Pakistan, who had won 20 T20I matches in 2021. India has had a lot of match practice for themselves in the shortest format ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, which will be played from October 16-November 13 this year.