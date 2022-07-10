ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips: England vs India 3rd T20
After claiming the T20I series 2-0, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will aim to try out their bench strength in the third and final T20I against England here at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Sunday. The biggest question in front of the Indian team management will be, whether to rest their key players like captain Rohit, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant to try out their bench strength or continue with the same playing XI as the last game and claim the series 2-0.
Match Details
England vs India, 3rd T20
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Date & Time: July 10 at 7 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six Network and SonyLiv website and app
ENG vs IND Dream 11 Prediction
Keeper – Jos Buttler (C)
Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Roy, Deepak Hooda
All-rounders – Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran
Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Jordan
ENG vs IND Probable Playing XI
England: Jos Buttler (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Full Squads
England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, David Willey, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik
