ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips: England vs India 3rd T20

After claiming the T20I series 2-0, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will aim to try out their bench strength in the third and final T20I against England here at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Sunday. The biggest question in front of the Indian team management will be, whether to rest their key players like captain Rohit, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant to try out their bench strength or continue with the same playing XI as the last game and claim the series 2-0.

A match-winning spell

Swinging the ball from the word - GO

A legendary visitor to the game



A Chahal TV special with @BhuviOfficial as he chats up with @yuzi_chahal after #TeamIndia's 2nd #ENGvIND T20I win - by @RajalArora



Full video https://t.co/GHI0jKVAYk pic.twitter.com/AiSWjaqkaO — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2022

Match Details

England vs India, 3rd T20

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Date & Time: July 10 at 7 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six Network and SonyLiv website and app

ENG vs IND Dream 11 Prediction

Keeper – Jos Buttler (C)

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Roy, Deepak Hooda

All-rounders – Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Jordan

ENG vs IND Probable Playing XI

England: Jos Buttler (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Full Squads

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, David Willey, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik