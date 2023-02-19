IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Axar Patel Credits THIS Australian Cricketer for his Improved Batting Performances

Axar Patel saved the day for India on Saturday with his superb 74-run knock in the first innings of the 2nd Test vs Australia in Delhi. His innings helped India recover from a dismal position ad reduce the lead to just 1 run before the home team got bowled out for 262. Had he not showed immense maturity with the bat, India would have slipped further in this Test. This is not the first time Axar has batted superbly in ths ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. In the Nagpur Test, he struck 84 to help India build solid lead over Aussies. On being asked to speak on his improved batting at the end of the day's play, Axar credited former Australian captain Ricky Ponting. He is also the head coach of the Delhi Capitals, the IPL side for which Axar Plays. Axar said that Ponting helped him become a better batter.

"At Delhi Capitals, I talked a lot with Ricky (Ponting) about how I can get better with my batting. Even with the Indian team, I was talking to the batters. I felt I was not realising my potential in my 30s and 40s. I was not able to finish the game," Axar was quoted as saying by NDTV.

"So, it was a lot about the mindset. Sometimes you can relax as an all-rounder if you have taken wickets, you could get casual. So I thought I could improve on that and convert my 30s and 40s into match-winning scores. That is how I think now and that has made a big difference," he added.

Axar Patel departs after a fantastic knock of 74 off 115 deliveries __



Live - https://t.co/1DAFKevk9X #INDvAUS @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/cjWBj86qFV — BCCI (@BCCI) February 18, 2023

India are currently down in the 2nd Test. At the end of Day 2, Australia had gained second innings lead of 62 runs against the home side. Travis Head, who opened the innings, smashed 39 off just 40 balls to put Australia slightly ahead in the Test match. The visitors had lost just one wicket at the end of Day 2 in form of Usman Khawaja.