IND vs AUS: Cricket Australia initiate probe against racist remarks on Mohammed Siraj

Cricket Australia has initiated a probe into the alleged racism incident involving Mohammed Siraj, which took place on Day 4 of the ongoing Test between India and Australia in Sydney. The Australian cricket board rendered an apology for the untoward gesture and also released a statement in this regard.

The incident occurred when Siraj went to field in the boundary ropes. A section of crowd present at the Sydney Cricket Ground hurled abuses at the Indian seamer, following which he had a brief discussion with the umpire. He later pointed it out to the umpire from where the noises came.

We have launched an investigation in parallel with NSW Police following a crowd incident at the SCG today. Full statement pic.twitter.com/D7Qu3SenHo — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 10, 2021

Subsequently, the NSW police removed six culprits from the stands and started the investigation straighaway.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security, Sean Carroll said, "Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour."

A big day of Test cricket awaits for both India and Australia on Monday after Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara saw the visitors through some nervy moments on Day 4 in Sydney. The pair finished unbeaten, helping India reach 98/2 at stumps with another 309 runs required and an entire day left to decide the outcome of the match.