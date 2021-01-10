हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Australia

IND vs AUS: Cricket Australia initiate probe against racist remarks on Mohammed Siraj

Cricket Australia has initiated a probe into the alleged racism incident involving Mohammed Siraj, which took place on Day 4 of the ongoing Test between India and Australia in Sydney.

IND vs AUS: Cricket Australia initiate probe against racist remarks on Mohammed Siraj
Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj

Cricket Australia has initiated a probe into the alleged racism incident involving Mohammed Siraj, which took place on Day 4 of the ongoing Test between India and Australia in Sydney. The Australian cricket board rendered an apology for the untoward gesture and also released a statement in this regard.

The incident occurred when Siraj went to field in the boundary ropes. A section of crowd present at the Sydney Cricket Ground hurled abuses at the Indian seamer, following which he had a brief discussion with the umpire. He later pointed it out to the umpire from where the noises came. 

Subsequently, the NSW police removed six culprits from the stands and started the investigation straighaway. 

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security, Sean Carroll said, "Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour." 

A big day of Test cricket awaits for both India and Australia on Monday after Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara saw the visitors through some nervy moments on Day 4 in Sydney. The pair finished unbeaten, helping India reach 98/2 at stumps with another 309 runs required and an entire day left to decide the outcome of the match. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs AustraliaMohammed Siraj
Next
Story

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: After good start, big test awaits for Team India on Day 5

  • 1,04,50,284Confirmed
  • 1,50,999Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M29S

Clash between security forces and farmers in Haryana's Karnal