IND vs ENG 4th Test: Jofra Archer ruled out of final Test due to issue in right elbow

Jofra Archer was ruled out from the fourth and final Test against India in Ahmedabad due to an issue on his right elbow. The England team management released an official statement in this regard, which stated that further updates on Archer's medical condition will be sent in a short while.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes also had an upset stomach, something that has troubled most of the members from the England contingent in the ongoing tour. However, Stokes has taken the field and led England's attack with the ball, following James Anderson's first over.

"Jofra Archer is not playing in this Test match due to his ongoing right elbow issue. The ECB medical team will provide an update in due course. Ben Stokes has had an upset stomach, the same issue that has affected other members the touring party. It is not expected to keep him off the field," the official statement read.

After securing a comprehensive 10-wicket-win over England in the previous encounter played at the same venue, the hosts maintained a similar momentum as the visitors' were bundled out for 205 in their first innings.

Having won the toss and batted first, the visitors failed to ride home the advantage even as quite a few in the top-order did the hard yards, but failed to convert the starts into a big score. Stokes was the highest run-getter from the team, scoring 55, followed by Dan Lawrence (46).