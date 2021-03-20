हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

IND vs ENG: Chris Jordan stuns Suryakumar Yadav with epic one-handed effort in series decider, watch video

Chris Jordan lifted the scene in the fifth and final T20I against England as the seamer plucked a brilliant one-handed effort, which was eventually completed by Jason Roy, to end Suryakumar Yadav's stay in the middle.  

IND vs ENG: Chris Jordan stuns Suryakumar Yadav with epic one-handed effort in series decider, watch video
Chris Jordan stuns Suryakumar Yadav with epic one-handed effort in series decider

Chris Jordan lifted the scene in the fifth and final T20I against England as the seamer plucked a brilliant one-handed effort, which was eventually completed by Jason Roy, to end Suryakumar Yadav's stay in the middle. 

The incident took place in the 14th over of the Indian innings bowled by Adil Rashid, when Suryakumar along with skipper Virat Kohli were punishing the England bowlers by smashing shots all around the park. The shot by Suryakumar to Rashid also felt like clearing the fence before Jordan pulled off a stunning effort to bring an end to his cameo.

Here is a video of the incident: 

Suryakumar was dismissed on 32 from 17 balls, which included three fours and two sixes. 

Meanwhile, Kohli's unbeaten knock of 80 from 52 balls helped India pile a gigantic 224/2 in their first innings. Kohli found great support from India's premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who also finished the innings unbeaten on 39 off 17 balls as the pair added 81 runs 40 balls.   

