IND vs SA: THIS big milestone awaits Virat Kohli in South Africa

After all that happened outside the cricket field between Virat Kohli and BCCI in last month or so, the Indian Test captain will be fired up to give an answer back with the bat in hand, to many.

The first South Africa vs India Test begins on December 26 and Kohli would be itching to get his mojo back with the bat.

It is evident that he has lacked the big scores, across all formats. The big hundreds have eluded him and it is about time he shows the world he is back to his best.

The last time Kohli scored a Test century was more than two years back, in November 2019. It was 22 innings away and this is the longest gap he has ever had between two centuries.

Despite the tons not coming from his bat, it would be unfair to say Kohli has been out of form. He has had his starts and has also stroked a couple of fifties but has not able to convert them into hundreds.

Virat is also on cusp of reaching 8,000 Test runs. He needs 199 to get there as he is currently on 7801 runs from 97 Test matches. If Virat is fit throughout the series, the third Test will also be his 100th.

When Virat surpasses 8,000 Test runs, he will join an elite list of Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), Sunil Gavaskar (10,122), VVS Laxman (8781), Virender Sehwag (8503), all of whom have achieved this landmark playing for India.