India vs West Indies

India vs WI: West Indies announce T20I squad – check HERE

The West Indies will visit India from February 6 to 20, where they will play three ODIs and three T20Is.

India vs WI: West Indies announce T20I squad – check HERE
File image (Source: Twitter)

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel has announced the men's T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against India.

The West Indies will visit India from February 6 to 20, where they will also play three ODIs.

The three T20Is will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16, 18, and 20, following the three-match ODI series which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9, and 11.

Lead Selector, Desmond Haynes, said: "The team has been doing well in the Betway T20I Series against England in Barbados and we decided to stick with the same group of players. They have demonstrated great skill and fight and we expect the same kind of performances on the tour of India."

Currently, West Indies is locking horns against England in a five-match T20I series and that particular series stands level at 2-2 with the decider set to be played on Sunday evening.

Full squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Roseton Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayerrs, Rovman Powell, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

