IPL 2021: Hopefully we can do it again for MS Dhoni, says Suresh Raina - watch video

Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina is known for sharing a healthy bond with former India and Indian Premier League (IPL) teammate MS Dhoni. 

Suresh Raina along with MS Dhoni (IPL/File Photo)

Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina is known for sharing a healthy bond with former India and Indian Premier League (IPL) teammate MS Dhoni. In the latest episode, the left-handed batsman spoke about the learnings from the wicketkeeper-batsman and called Dhoni a 'big brother'. 

Speaking in Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', Raina also expressed his desire to win the IPL 2021, which got suspended midway due to COVID-19 and will now resume from September 19 in UAE. 

"We’ve played a lot of matches for India as well as CSK. He has played almost 200 matches for India and for CSK. I think it's just the emotion and on top of that we have that respect for each other. I have learned a lot from him, and he is like a big brother to me."

"We have won a lot of trophies together and have lost a lot of finals as well, but I think the belief, the respect we have for each other is immense. And that’s what everyone loves about it (our bond)."

"Hopefully, when we go to Dubai, we will have a camp and we can again win it for him. I think the way we were playing this year; we were having some extra confidence from his captaincy and he was enjoying each other's success. He was giving freedom to all the players and having Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis in the side, we had the momentum. Hopefully, when we go to Dubai, we can do it again for MS,” said Raina. 

Chennai Super Kings currently stand second in the points table with five wins from seven matches.

