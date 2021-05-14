IPL 2021: RCB fan and actress Rashmika Mandanna reveals her favourite cricketer and it’s NOT Virat Kohli

First, it is heartbreak for Virat Kohli fans! A couple of weeks back, Rashmika Mandanna – who is an ardent fan of cricket – took social media by storm when she said ‘ee saala cup namde’, thus showing her support for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). She made the statement during a social media interaction with fans before the now-suspended IPL was happening and Kohli-led RCB looked good to make the playoffs.

Recently, she was asked who is her favourite cricketer. While fans must have thought Virat Kohli would be an obvious answer, that is not the case. Rashmika seems to be a die-hard MS Dhoni fan. Calling the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain a ‘master class player’, Rashmika hailed Dhoni for his batting, captaincy, and wicketkeeping.

“Dhoni batting, captaincy, wicket keeping … that means he will fall and die … he is a master class player. Dhoni is my hero,” Rashmika said in a recent interaction on social space.

Tollywood actress Rashmika is currently working opposite Allu Arjun in a film titled ‘Pushpa’. Not just Tollywood, she has recently signed up for a Bollywood film that would feature Amitabh Bachchan. She has already made her Bollywood debut in Mission Majnu.

Before the tournament got suspended, Dhoni-led CSK were on a roll with five wins in seven games.

Meanwhile, the cash-rich Indian Premier League has been suspended due to the Covid crisis in India. Reports suggest that the BCCI is eyeing the September window to conduct the remaining 31 matches. It remains to be seen if the BCCI can go ahead with the tournament or not. One thing that has been confirmed by the BCCI is that the tournament will not take place in India.